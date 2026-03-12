AIMIM Signals Support To RJD Ahead Of Crucial Bihar Rajya Sabha Polls | X @ians_india & File Pic

Patna: Rajya Sabha election may lead to a new political synergy in Bihar as state AIMIM president Akhtarul Iman on Wednesday dropped ample hints that his party would extend its support to RJD in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Iman held discussions with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in this connection.

After his meeting with Tejashwi, Iman told newspersons that he would apprise the AIMIM chief and MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, of the deliberations that took place during the meeting as his leader (Owaisi) would take a final call on the issue of party`s support to RJD in RS polls. "We had very positive discussions on our party`s support to the RJD candidate in the RS polls," he remarked. Owaisi is also likely to attend the Iftar party.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said that a decision should be made in the best interests of both parties and the people of Bihar, and that was the reason they held a meeting. He said that he invited Tejashwi to an Iftar party on March 15, a day before the MLAs would cast their votes to elect five Rajya Sabha members from Bihar.

Tejashwi also echoed the same sentiments by saying that discussions were positive, and also confirmed that he would attend the Iftar party. “We have the numbers. We will win the election," he added.

Also Watch:

With only 35 MLAs including that of RJD`s 25 MLAs and Congress six, Mahagathbandhan needs the support of AIMIM`s six MLAs and also BSP`s lone MLA to ensure its candidate wins the RS election. A Rajya Sabha candidate should get at least 41 first preference votes to win the election. RJD has fielded a prominent businessman, Amarendra Dhari Singh in the polls.

Five candidates from NDA and one from RJD have filed the nomination papers for the polls. Among the prominent contenders are Nitish Kumar and BJP president Nitin Nabin. Union minister of state Ram Nath Thakur, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha and state BJP general secretary Shivesh Kumar are also in the fray.