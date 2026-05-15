AIMIM Chief Owaisi Slams MP High Court’s Bhojshala Verdict, Draws Parallel With Babri Case

Asaduddin Owaisi, Hyderabad MP and chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, strongly criticised the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s verdict on the Bhojshala complex in Dhar district, alleging similarities with the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi judgment.

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In a post on X, the Hyderabad MP expressed hope that the Supreme Court would overturn the order. “We hope the Supreme Court will set this right and overturn this order. Glaring similarities with the Babri Masjid judgment,” Owaisi wrote.

Addressing a press conference, Owaisi argued that the court failed to consider key legal and historical records, including the 1935 Dhar State Gazette, the 1985 Waqf registration, and the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which bars the conversion of places of worship and preserves their religious status as it existed on August 15, 1947.

He also said the court overlooked the ongoing civil dispute concerning the ownership title of the site.

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The remarks came after the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court granted the Hindu side the right to worship at the Bhojshala complex and recognised the site as belonging to Raja Bhoj.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, described the ruling as “historic.” He said the court partially set aside the Archaeological Survey of India’s 2003 order that had permitted namaz at the site.

Jain added that the court directed the government to consider bringing back an idol currently housed in a museum in London and also suggested that alternative land could be allotted to the Muslim side.