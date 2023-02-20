AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's house attacked in Delhi, miscreants pelt stones |

Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), was allegedly attacked by unknown individuals who broke windows at his home in the capital on Sunday night.

AIMIM Chief went to the police and reported the event when it happened. Owaisi said in his lawsuit that unidentified thugs threw stones at his Delhi home.

Around 05.30 pm, the incident took place at the AIMIM chief's Delhi home on Ashoka Road. After receiving information, a team of Delhi police under the command of an Additional DCP went to his home and gathered evidence there.

Complained at Paliament Street Police Station

Owaisi in his complaint to Parliament Street Police Station, alleged that a group of miscreants pelted stones at his residence, and damaged windows.

"I reached my residence at 11:30 pm. Upon returning I found the glass of the windows broken and stones/rocks lying around. My domestic help informed that a group of miscreants threw stones at around at the residence around 5:30 pm," Owaisi alleged.

The AIMIM chief also said that this is the fourth such attack at his residence.

"This is the fourth time such an attack has taken place. The area surrounding my house has enough CCTV cameras, and the same may be accessed, and the culprits should be apprehended immediately. It is conceived that such acts of vandalism are happening in such a high-security zone," the letter further stated.

"Immediate action must be taken, and the culprits should be arrested at the earliest," he added in the letter.

