AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Bihar & West Bengal riots: State governments responsible for dealing with violence |

AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, has stated that when there is violence in any state, the responsibility for dealing with it falls upon the state government. Owaisi's comments come in light of recent incidents of violence against Muslims in Bihar.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar accused of being "remorseless"

Owaisi accused Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, of being "remorseless" for attending an iftar party while the state was experiencing violence in districts such as Nalanda. Owaisi stated that Kumar knew Nalanda was a sensitive district yet failed to take appropriate action.

#WATCH | AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi condemns incidents of violence in Bihar & West Bengal pic.twitter.com/H5FnDd6QAS — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

Targeted violence against Muslims in Bihar

Owaisi condemned the burning of the Madrasa Azizia in Biharsharif and the targeting of Muslim-owned shops. He accused Nitish Kumar and the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) government of failing to prevent such incidents and of instilling fear in the Muslim population.

State governments' failures to address violence

Owaisi criticized the failures of state governments, including those of West Bengal and Bihar, to address incidents of violence. He pointed to the mob lynching of Idrees Pasha in Karnataka as another example of the government's inaction.

Owaisi's comments highlight the need for state governments to take swift action in addressing incidents of violence and to protect vulnerable communities. The targeting of Muslims and their properties is a worrying trend that requires immediate attention and action from authorities.