 Ailing Vulture Released After Due Care In Raipur
Ailing Vulture Released After Due Care In Raipur

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 09:30 PM IST
article-image

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The forest officials and veterinary team at Nandanvan Jungle Safari, near Raipur, have successfully saved the life of an endangered white-rumped vulture.

The ailing vulture, part of a critically endangered species, had recently arrived in the Bagbahra area of the Mahasamund forest in Chhattisgarh after a 500-kilometre journey.

Following its rescue, Nandanvan’s veterinary team provided specialized treatment and continuous monitoring, enabling the bird to regain full health within days. The team has since released the vulture back into the wild.

Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai and Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap praised the efforts of the Nandanvan team, commending their dedication to protecting endangered species. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of Chhattisgarh’s efforts in conserving this rare vulture species.

The white-rumped vulture population in India remains under 13,000 due to its low reproduction rate, as these birds nest in tall trees and lay only one egg annually. Found only in regions with rich biodiversity and limited industrial impact, white-rumped vultures are the focus of ongoing conservation initiatives.

In one recent effort, the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and Tadoba Andheri Tiger Reserve outfitted ten vultures with geo-tracking devices and released them to study migration patterns and enhance conservation efforts. One of these vultures travelled approximately 500 kilometres in 20 days, reaching the Bagbahra area, where its stationary position alerted BNHS to a possible health issue. BNHS promptly notified Nandanvan officials, who rescued and transported the bird to Raipur for immediate care.

According to Nandanvan Jungle Safari Director Dhammasheel Ganveer, after successful rehabilitation, the vulture was released back into the wild. Since then, it has travelled over 1,100 kilometres to the Surat area in Gujarat. BNHS continues to monitor its progress through geo-tracking.

