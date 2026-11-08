AICC Member Seeks Inclusion Of Minority Corporation Loan Cases In Lok Adalat On Nov 12 | Representational Image

Patna: All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Bari Azmi has urged Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary to include cases involving borrowers of the Bihar State Minority Financial Corporation in the Lok Adalat scheduled for November 12.

Azmi said this move would provide relief to minority beneficiaries who have struggled with loan repayment and recovery issues for years.

Azmi alleged the Bihar State Minority Financial Corporation had been virtually rendered ineffective, causing injustice to beneficiaries from the minority community. Although the government subsequently introduced the Minority Entrepreneur Scheme through the Industries Department, its complicated procedures have prevented many community members from availing themselves of its benefits, he claimed.

Citing government data available up to August 2026, Azmi said 8,943 people had received loans under the Chief Minister's Minority Employment Loan Scheme. A total of Rs 139.48 crore had been disbursed under the scheme, while Rs 75.01 crore had been recovered. According to the figures, an outstanding amount of Rs 404.28 crore remained unpaid.

In view of these figures, he said the government should take the matter seriously and introduce effective measures to provide relief to borrowers. Most beneficiaries from the minority community belong to economically weaker sections and face difficulties repaying their loans due to various circumstances.

Congress leader urged the chief minister to make special arrangements for hearing cases involving all eligible corporation borrowers at the Lok Adalat, to be held on November 12. He also called for considering concessions under a One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, including waivers of interest and penalties.

He said poor and needy members of the minority community need practical support rather than mere announcements of government schemes so that their financial hardships can be reduced and they can lead their lives with dignity.