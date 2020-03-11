AIADMK springs surprise, nominates TMC leader GK Vasan to Rajya Sabha

Chennai: In a surprise move, the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday nominated former Union Minister GK Vasan, who heads the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), to the Rajya Sabha in the upcoming biennial elections to the Upper House.

Besides, former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambi Durai and former State Minister KP Munusamy, both belonging to the AIADMK, have been announced as candidates for the polls.

Vasan, a former Congressman, had quit the Congress, after having served as minister in the UPA Cabinet, and revived the TMC in November 2014. The TMC, originally founded by his father GK Moopanar in 1996, was merged with the Congress later and Vasan was appointed president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee.