Ahmedabad Viral Video: 4 Youths Ride On Single Bike, One Sitting On Pillion Rider’s Shoulders Near Ellisbridge Police Station

A shocking video showing four youths travelling on a single motorcycle in a dangerous manner near Ellisbridge Police Station in Ahmedabad has surfaced on social media, raising concerns over road safety.

The 10-second video shows three youths seated on the motorcycle, while a fourth is seen perched on the shoulders of one of them as the bike moves through traffic. The stunt, allegedly performed without helmets or other safety equipment, appears to put the riders as well as other road users at risk.

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The video, which has been circulating on social media platforms, has drawn attention online, with the dangerous act prompting police action.

One Rider, Three Passengers, No Helmets

According to multiple news report, one person was riding the motorcycle while three others were travelling with him.

The viral footage allegedly shows two people seated behind the rider, while another youth is seen sitting on the shoulders of one of the occupants as the motorcycle moves along the road.

None of the four was reportedly wearing a helmet. The manner in which they were travelling posed a potential risk to themselves and other motorists and pedestrians using the road, police said.

Police Notice Viral Video, Launch Probe

According to a report in Gujarat News Portal, Gujarat Samachar police personnel reportedly noticed the video while on duty and subsequently examined the footage. The clip was found to have been circulated through Instagram.

Following directions from senior police officials, Ellisbridge Police launched an investigation to identify those allegedly involved in the stunt.

The police subsequently traced the accused and registered a case in connection with the incident.

Three Accused Arrested

The three arrested accused have been identified as Ashokbhai Rameshbhai Thakor, 36; Alkeshbhai Harishbhai Kanojia, 37; and Mitesh Ketanbhai Zala, 21.

All three are residents of the Ghee-Kanta area of Ahmedabad.

Further details about the case and any additional action against those involved are awaited.