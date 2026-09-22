UFO Seen In Iran? Unidentified Object Spotted Hovering Over Tehran As Video Of Bright Lights Goes Viral |

Bright lights seen moving across the night sky over Tehran have sparked speculation online about what was flying above the Iranian capital. Several videos circulating on social media purportedly show an illuminated object moving through the dark sky, but the footage does not provide enough information to establish its identity.

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Exact Location Of Spotting Not Known

Clips shared by multiple accounts on X on September 20 have been claimed to show the object over Tehran a day earlier. One post placed the alleged sighting near Azadegan, a district in the Iranian capital.

However, the available footage does not contain original metadata, a precise filming location or an uninterrupted recording that could independently establish when and where it was captured. The videos show several bright lights moving against a dark background, but there is no reliable reference point to determine the object's size, altitude, distance or speed.

Social media users have offered different explanations for the sighting, with some describing it as a drone or a formation of drones, while others have suggested it could be an aircraft or even an LED-equipped kite. None of these explanations has been independently confirmed.

As of publication, Iranian aviation or military authorities had not publicly identified the object shown in the circulating footage.

The phrase “unidentified flying object” refers to an aerial sighting that has not been identified. Its use does not, by itself, indicate that the object has an unusual or extraterrestrial origin.

Footage Emerges Amid US-Iran Tensions

The videos have gained attention amid heightened tensions involving Iran, the United States and other countries in West Asia. Iran and the US exchanged fresh warnings on September 20, with Tehran's military threatening retaliation against American bases and regional interests if Iran faced another attack, according to Reuters.

The US State Department has also warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions in the region. However, there has been no public indication that the security warnings or military statements are connected to the lights seen in the videos.

1976 Tehran UFO Sighting

The latest clips have also drawn comparisons online with a well-documented aerial sighting over Tehran on September 19, 1976. The two incidents, however, are separated by five decades and there is no evidence linking them.

Declassified US records, including a Joint Chiefs of Staff report, a Defense Intelligence Agency summary and a US defence attaché report, document the 1976 incident. The records describe reports of a bright object over Tehran and the dispatch of Iranian F-4 fighter aircraft to investigate it.

The 1976 sighting has remained a subject of interest because of the existence of the official records, but those documents provide no evidence about the object shown in the latest social media videos.

For now, the latest Tehran sighting remains an unresolved and unverified claim. A definitive identification would require the original footage, supporting location and time data, or an official statement from relevant Iranian authorities.