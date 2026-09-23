Ahmedabad Tragedy: Pickup Crane Runs Over 19-Year-Old Student Walking To College; Driver Held After Fleeing Spot - VIDEO Viral |

Ahmedabad: A 19-year-old college student was killed after a pickup crane allegedly knocked her down and ran over her in the Gota area of Ahmedabad on Tuesday morning. CCTV footage captured the fatal crash, while the driver reportedly fled the spot immediately after the incident.

The victim, identified as Prerna Neenama, was a first-year BSc student at Silver Oak University, as reported by NDTV. She had left her home at around 11:30 am and was walking towards college when the accident occurred, barely 200 metres from the university campus.

Ahmedabad - A college student died on the spot after being hit by a crane in a road accident near Silver Oak College in the Gota area. The incident was captured on CCTV. pic.twitter.com/SNKOuZjMT7 — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) September 22, 2026

Tragic Accident Caught On Cam

According to the initial information, Prerna was walking along the left side of the road at around 11:55 am when the pickup crane approached from behind. The CCTV footage shows the vehicle hitting the teenager before running over her and coming to a halt a short distance ahead.

Prerna suffered fatal injuries and died at the spot. The crane driver, identified as Arun Nishad, allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled following the crash.

Local residents rushed to the spot after the incident and alerted the police. They also reportedly formed a team to trace the accused and managed to locate him in the nearby Sola area. Police later arrested Nishad in connection with the case. The pickup crane involved in the accident bears the registration number GJ 01 RQ 2685.

The incident has also raised concerns over pedestrian safety on the stretch. Local residents alleged that the road does not have a proper footpath, forcing pedestrians to walk alongside moving traffic. They have questioned whether the lack of pedestrian infrastructure contributed to the accident and raised concerns over civic authorities' responsibility for road safety.

Police are examining the CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the investigation. Further details regarding the circumstances of the crash and the charges against the accused are awaited.