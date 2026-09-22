WATCH: Tractor Driver Attempts To Run Over Biker At Petrol Pump In Rajasthan; CCTV Captures Attack |

A shocking incident in Rajasthan’s Pingun village has come to light after CCTV footage showed a tractor driver allegedly attempting to run over a young man at a petrol pump following a monetary dispute. The incident took place on September 20 and the footage has now surfaced online.

The accused, identified as Shaitan Gurjar, allegedly targeted Suresh Gurjar, who was at the petrol pump on his motorcycle. Both men are residents of Pingun village and reportedly had a dispute over financial transactions.

Tractor driver turns vehicle towards biker

According to the CCTV footage, Suresh arrived at the petrol pump on his motorcycle and got off the vehicle while a salesman began filling petrol. Shaitan, who was already at the pump with his tractor, allegedly noticed Suresh and suddenly turned his tractor towards him.

The tractor moved in the direction of Suresh, who managed to escape by running away. The vehicle then struck and ran over his motorcycle.

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The footage further shows the tractor driver continuing towards the petrol pump building as Suresh sought refuge inside. After briefly following him, the driver eventually left the premises.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 4:35 pm on September 20.

Police register case after biker's complaint

Naraina Police Station Officer Umrao Singh said the incident was reported after Suresh approached the police. A case has been registered against Shaitan Gurjar at the Naraina police station based on Suresh’s complaint.

Umrao Singh said, “Initially, the matter appears to be a financial dispute. The police are conducting a thorough investigation.”

The accused tractor driver has been detained and is being questioned as part of the investigation.

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Dispute allegedly started days earlier

Police said their preliminary investigation suggests that the confrontation was linked to an earlier disagreement between the two men over monetary transactions.

According to the police, Suresh and Shaitan had an argument over the issue two or three days before the petrol pump incident. Suresh allegedly assaulted Shaitan during the earlier altercation.

Police suspect that Shaitan subsequently sought revenge and allegedly attempted to attack Suresh when he spotted him at the petrol pump on September 20.

Further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and circumstances surrounding the alleged attack.