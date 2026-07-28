Ahmedabad Tragedy: Minor Siblings Die After Speeding E-Bike Skids Near Sabarmati Riverfront; CCTV Captures Fatal Crash

A tragic in Ahmedabad after two minor siblings lost their lives in a devastating electric bike accident near the Sabarmati Riverfront. The crash, captured on CCTV, occurred near the National Institute of Design (NID) on the riverfront's western bank.

The accident took place around 8:12 am on July 27, when 17-year-old Kavya Mehta was riding a moped with his younger sister Jaina Mehta as the pillion passenger.

Speeding Moped Skids, Teen Dies On The Spot

According to the Riverfront Traffic Police, the electric bike was travelling at high speed when Kavya allegedly lost control of the vehicle about 50 metres behind the NID campus. The two-wheeler skidded across the road, throwing both siblings onto the pavement.

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Kavya suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene. Jaina, who sustained critical injuries, was rushed to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries despite doctors' efforts.

CCTV Shows No Other Vehicle Involved

Police said CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced and is being analysed as part of the investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that no other vehicle collided with or obstructed the moped before the crash.

According to media reports, the cause of the accident was due to high speeding of the vehicle.

Probe Underway Into Exact Cause

The siblings, residents of Ahmedabad's Navrangpura area, were taken for post-mortem examination after the accident. Police have also impounded the damaged moped for forensic inspection.

Authorities are examining multiple factors, including possible mechanical failure, road conditions and overspeeding, while reviewing additional CCTV footage to determine the vehicle's speed before the crash.