 Ahmedabad Tragedy: Minor Siblings Die After Speeding E-Bike Skids Near Sabarmati Riverfront; CCTV Captures Fatal Crash
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAhmedabad Tragedy: Minor Siblings Die After Speeding E-Bike Skids Near Sabarmati Riverfront; CCTV Captures Fatal Crash

Ahmedabad Tragedy: Minor Siblings Die After Speeding E-Bike Skids Near Sabarmati Riverfront; CCTV Captures Fatal Crash

Two minor siblings were killed after their speeding moped allegedly skidded near Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Riverfront on Monday morning. Seventeen-year-old Kavya Mehta died on the spot, while his sister Jaina succumbed to injuries at SVP Hospital. CCTV footage indicates no other vehicle was involved. Police are probing overspeeding, mechanical failure and road conditions as possible causes.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, July 28, 2026, 06:39 PM IST
Ahmedabad Tragedy: Minor Siblings Die After Speeding E-Bike Skids Near Sabarmati Riverfront; CCTV Captures Fatal Crash

A tragic in Ahmedabad after two minor siblings lost their lives in a devastating electric bike accident near the Sabarmati Riverfront. The crash, captured on CCTV, occurred near the National Institute of Design (NID) on the riverfront's western bank.

The accident took place around 8:12 am on July 27, when 17-year-old Kavya Mehta was riding a moped with his younger sister Jaina Mehta as the pillion passenger.

Speeding Moped Skids, Teen Dies On The Spot

According to the Riverfront Traffic Police, the electric bike was travelling at high speed when Kavya allegedly lost control of the vehicle about 50 metres behind the NID campus. The two-wheeler skidded across the road, throwing both siblings onto the pavement.

Kavya suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene. Jaina, who sustained critical injuries, was rushed to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries despite doctors' efforts.

CCTV Shows No Other Vehicle Involved

Police said CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced and is being analysed as part of the investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that no other vehicle collided with or obstructed the moped before the crash.

Read Also
Video: South Korean Tourist Bitten By Monkey At Taj Mahal; Ambulance Arrives Nearly An Hour Later
Video: South Korean Tourist Bitten By Monkey At Taj Mahal; Ambulance Arrives Nearly An Hour Later

According to media reports, the cause of the accident was due to high speeding of the vehicle.

Probe Underway Into Exact Cause

The siblings, residents of Ahmedabad's Navrangpura area, were taken for post-mortem examination after the accident. Police have also impounded the damaged moped for forensic inspection.

Authorities are examining multiple factors, including possible mechanical failure, road conditions and overspeeding, while reviewing additional CCTV footage to determine the vehicle's speed before the crash.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source