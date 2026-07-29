Ahmedabad Plane Crash: No Defect Found In Air India AI-171 Fuel Control Switch Locking Mechanism, Centre Tells Parliament

Air India AI-171 Plane Crash (File Image) | ANI

The Centre on Wednesday informed Parliament that investigators found no defect in the fuel control switch locking mechanism of the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner that crashed near Ahmedabad airport on June 12 last year. The accident, one of India's deadliest aviation disasters, claimed 260 lives.

The government said the aircraft's thrust control module is currently undergoing a detailed examination at the Original Equipment Manufacturer's (OEM) facility in Seattle, while the fuel control switch has already undergone advanced testing and shown no abnormalities.

Replying to questions in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had ordered the inspections as part of ongoing airworthiness checks after the aircraft type was grounded in February this year.

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According to the minister, an in-depth assessment of the fuel control switch, including the structural integrity of its locking detents, found no defects. However, the examination of the complete thrust control module is still underway at the OEM's facility, and investigators are awaiting its findings.

Mohol also told the House that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) final report into the AI-171 crash has not been delayed. He said investigations into major aviation accidents do not follow a fixed timeline and evolve as new evidence emerges. The probe into the AI-171 crash, he added, is in its final stages.

Rejecting claims of any delay by the AAIB, the government said the investigation is progressing in accordance with established procedures. "All probable causes and contributing factors leading to the accident are being investigated," the minister said.

The government further stated that the final investigation report, containing the complete findings of the probe, will be made public and uploaded to the AAIB's official website once the investigation is complete.