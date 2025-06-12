 Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives At Site; CM & Aviation Minister Accompany Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAhmedabad Plane Crash: Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives At Site; CM & Aviation Minister Accompany Him

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives At Site; CM & Aviation Minister Accompany Him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad shortly to take stock of the situation.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
PTI

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the site of the Air India plane crash on Thursday evening to assess the situation, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, and Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

Home Minister reviewed ongoing rescue operations at the crash site where Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 carrying 242 passengers and crew bound for London Gatwick, went down shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

Former CM Among Casualties

Union Minister and Gujarat BJP president CR Patil confirmed the death of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the tragedy. "Our leader, former Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani, was travelling on this flight to visit his family. He too perished in this tragedy. May God grant peace to his soul," Patil told reporters.

FPJ Shorts
Air India Boeing 787 Crash In Ahmedabad Kills 241 Aboard, 1 Miracle Survivor, PM Modi Visits Site – 10 Key Points
Air India Boeing 787 Crash In Ahmedabad Kills 241 Aboard, 1 Miracle Survivor, PM Modi Visits Site – 10 Key Points
Who Was Sunjay Kapur? All About Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Who Died During Polo Match In The UK
Who Was Sunjay Kapur? All About Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Who Died During Polo Match In The UK
AI171 Pilots From Mumbai Remembered Fondly As Tributes Pour In After Ahmedabad Crash
AI171 Pilots From Mumbai Remembered Fondly As Tributes Pour In After Ahmedabad Crash
Viktor Gyokeres Transfer: Sporting CP Striker Shares Cryptic Post Amid Transfer Interest From Arsenal & Manchester United
Viktor Gyokeres Transfer: Sporting CP Striker Shares Cryptic Post Amid Transfer Interest From Arsenal & Manchester United

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad shortly to take stock of the situation.

Rescue Operations Underway

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu stated that multiple agencies including the DGCA, AAI, Air India, NDRF, and local administration are coordinating relief efforts.

Read Also
Gujarat: Air India Flight AI 171 Bound For London Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport; Govt Mobilizes...
article-image

"Just visited the crash site in Ahmedabad. What I witnessed was deeply distressing. I'm on the ground, closely reviewing rescue and relief operations," Naidu posted on X.

In a grim update, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner confirmed only one survivor has been found so far from the wreckage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Air India Boeing 787 Crash In Ahmedabad Kills 241 Aboard, 1 Miracle Survivor, PM Modi Visits Site...

Air India Boeing 787 Crash In Ahmedabad Kills 241 Aboard, 1 Miracle Survivor, PM Modi Visits Site...

'Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Be Linked To System Failure, Bird Hit,' Say Experts

'Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Be Linked To System Failure, Bird Hit,' Say Experts

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall On Friday; Check More Details

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall On Friday; Check More Details