Ahmedabad Plane Crash: First Body Handed Over To Family Members After DNA Match In Presence Of Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma (VIDEO)

First Body Handed Over To Family Members After DNA Match | X | IANS

Ahmedabad (Gujarat), June 14: The first victim's body from the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash has been handed over to the family members after a DNA match confirmed the identity on Saturday, says report. Emotional scenes were witnessed at the Civil Hospital as the grieving relatives received the remains.

The body has been handed over to the family with an official escort. Gujarat Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagdish Vishwakarma was present during the handover, which took place under official supervision.

The process of identifying all victims is still ongoing. Over 270 people lost their lives in the terrible crash which took place on Thursday (June 12) and many bodies were badly damaged. This made the identification difficult. Authorities are relying on DNA testing to confirm each victim's identity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi recently reviewed the DNA matching process in a high-level meeting. Officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), the Home Department and the Intelligence Bureau were also present. Sanghavi assured the public that the government is working quickly to complete the identification and hand over the bodies of the victims to their families as soon as possible.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a separate development, rescue teams found a body trapped in the tail section of the aircraft during an operation to remove the wreckage from a building rooftop. The body has been sent for post-mortem and identification.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Authorities continue their investigation into the cause of the crash, while mourning families wait for the bodies of their loved ones to be handed over to them. There are reports that the DNA testing of nine bodies have been completed so far.

The horrific plane crash occurred on Thursday afternoon at around 1.30 PM when an Air India flight en route London crashed moments after take off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. There were 242 passengers and crew members on board the aircraft. However, one passenger luckily survived the fatal crash and is receiving treatment for his injuries at the hospital.