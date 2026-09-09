Ahmedabad Honour Killing: Father, Brother Allegedly Murder 22-Year-Old Woman, Stage Road Crash | X - vabhvsngh

Ahmedabad, Sep 9: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 22-year-old woman in Ahmedabad was allegedly murdered by her father and brother after a video of her with a man went viral some weeks ago. Her death was later portrayed by the duo as a road accident, officials said.

Woman’s death initially reported accident

The woman, Sofia, who worked as a hospital receptionist, lost her life after the motorcycle she was riding pillion on was hit by a speeding vehicle, NDTV reported.

Only after police took up investigation into the hit-and-run case, it was revealed that she was "killed" by her own family members, including her father and brother.

The incident took place last month.

The accused have been identified as Mohmand Farooq, the victim's father, and 38-year-old Mohmand Habil, her brother.

Family members accused of murder

On the night of August 12, Sofia's father and brother took her out for a ride on a motorcycle. Halfway into the drive, her brother diverted the vehicle to a secluded dirt path near Gheljipura village in Ahmedabad, where he allegedly hit his sister on the head three times with a hammer.

The father-son duo then reportedly transported Sofia's body back to the main road and damaged the two-wheeler to pass it off as a high-speed collision.

Habil then himself approached the authorities, claiming a speeding vehicle hit their motorcycle from behind near the Gheljipura intersection. He alleged that his sister received severe head injuries due to the impact of the collision, while he was inflicted with bruises.

Police uncover alleged conspiracy

Sofia was rushed to Sola Civil Hospital where she died during treatment the following day.

Also Watch:

However, police investigation revealed that Sofia's father and brother harboured deep resentment after a video of her with a man went viral around three months ago. Fearing social humiliation, they hatched a conspiracy to kill her in order to "protect the family's reputation", officials said.

According to police, Sofia's brother hid an iron hammer inside his trousers before setting out with her and their father. Together, they allegedly executed the murder and staged it as a road accident.

Both accused are now in custody with murder charges registered against them.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)