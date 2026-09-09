 Nitin Nabin's Bengal Visit Ahead Of Bypolls, Municipal Elections; BJP To Review Organisation
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Nitin Nabin's Bengal Visit Ahead Of Bypolls, Municipal Elections; BJP To Review Organisation

BJP national president Nitin Nabin will visit West Bengal on September 15 to review the party’s organisational preparedness and political situation. His visit comes ahead of Assembly bypolls in two constituencies before Durga Puja and municipal elections after the festive season. BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya said organisational strengthening remains a key focus for the party.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, September 09, 2026, 10:53 PM IST
Nitin Nabin's Bengal Visit Ahead Of Bypolls, Municipal Elections; BJP To Review Organisation
Nitin Nabin's Bengal Visit Ahead Of Bypolls, Municipal Elections; BJP To Review Organisation | ANI

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin will visit Bengal on September 15.

Nabin’s Bengal visit planned

According to party sources, Nabin is scheduled to hold several organisational meetings to take stock of the preparedness of the party at various levels, besides the political situation in the state.

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Nabin’s visit to Bengal is significant as before Durga Puja there are bypolls in two Assembly constituencies and after the pujas there will be municipal elections.

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BJP outlines organisational focus

BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya said that a political party doesn’t always conduct rallies; they have to take care of the organisations for which Nabin is visiting Bengal and Bengal leaders also visit Delhi to meet the party’s national president.

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