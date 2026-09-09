Nitin Nabin's Bengal Visit Ahead Of Bypolls, Municipal Elections; BJP To Review Organisation

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin will visit Bengal on September 15.
Nabin’s Bengal visit planned
According to party sources, Nabin is scheduled to hold several organisational meetings to take stock of the preparedness of the party at various levels, besides the political situation in the state.
Nabin’s visit to Bengal is significant as before Durga Puja there are bypolls in two Assembly constituencies and after the pujas there will be municipal elections.
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BJP outlines organisational focus
BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya said that a political party doesn’t always conduct rallies; they have to take care of the organisations for which Nabin is visiting Bengal and Bengal leaders also visit Delhi to meet the party’s national president.