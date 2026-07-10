HEARTWARMING! Ahmedabad DRM Rescues Turtle Trapped Under Railway Track, Safely Releases It Into Reservoir | VIDEO

A heartwarming video showing Ahmedabad Division Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ved Prakash rescuing a turtle trapped beneath a railway sleeper has gone viral on social media, with many users applauding the official's compassion towards wildlife.

The incident took place during a routine inspection of the Katosan–Rantej railway section in Gujarat, where the turtle was found lodged beneath a concrete railway sleeper amid ballast stones.

Video Captures The Entire Rescue

The viral video begins with close-up visuals of the trapped turtle struggling beneath the railway track. Ved Prakash is then seen carefully removing the reptile from the ballast without causing it any harm.

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After ensuring the animal was safe, the DRM carries it along the railway tracks before walking towards a nearby reservoir. The video concludes with him gently releasing the turtle into the water, where it swims away safely.

According to railway officials, the rescue reflects Indian Railways' commitment to wildlife conservation and sensitivity towards protecting animals encountered during railway operations.

Railways Highlight Wildlife Conservation Efforts

Sharing details of the rescue, officials said the turtle was safely extracted during the inspection and released into a nearby water body. The gesture has been cited as an example of the humanitarian approach adopted by railway personnel while carrying out routine infrastructure inspections.

The incident has also drawn attention to the importance of protecting wildlife that may inadvertently wander onto railway tracks or become trapped near railway infrastructure.

Mixed Reactions On Social Media

The video has received widespread appreciation from users, with many praising Ved Prakash for taking the time to rescue the animal instead of ignoring it.

However, some social media users questioned whether the rescued animal was actually a tortoise rather than an aquatic turtle, suggesting that the species should have been identified before being released into a water body. Others dismissed the rescue as a publicity exercise, while supporters argued that saving the animal's life deserved recognition regardless of the criticism.

Despite the mixed reactions, the rescue video has sparked conversations around wildlife conservation and the role of public officials in protecting animals during the course of their duties.