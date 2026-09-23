Ahmedabad Crime Branch Recovers Ambergris Worth ₹1.05 Crore, 3 Held In Wildlife Trade Case | AI Representational Image

Ahmedabad, Sep 23: Gujarat Police’s Ahmedabad City Crime Branch has arrested three persons and seized 1.051 kg of ambergris, a substance derived from sperm whales, allegedly being transported for sale in the Naroda area, officials said on Wednesday.

Ambergris seizure in Ahmedabad

The seizure, valued at approximately Rs 1.05 crore, was made after the Crime Branch received information that three persons were moving around the Naroda area with whale vomit, commonly known as ambergris, for the purpose of selling and transporting it.

The action was carried out as part of efforts linked to the Centre's 'Operation Thunder-2026', a global operation aimed at tackling wildlife and forest-related offences and the illegal trade in fauna and flora.

The Ahmedabad City Crime Branch had formed separate teams to take action against persons involved in illegal wildlife trade and transportation and activities that could cause harm to the environment.

Police action and arrests

Acting on the information, Crime Branch personnel intercepted the three suspects and recovered 1.051 kg of ambergris from their possession.

"The seized material was valued at approximately Rs 1,05,10,000," the police said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Maheshbhai Rathod, 46, a resident of Lilalnagar in Khodiyarnagar of Ahmedabad; Kiran alias Bhurabhai Bharwad, 25, a resident of Rohini village near the bus stand in Khambhat taluka of Anand district; and Karan Dininath God, 27, a resident of Lilalnagar in Khodiyarnagar.

"The three were allegedly involved in the sale and transportation of ambergris," officials added.

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Investigation underway

The seized material has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding its possession, transportation and intended sale.

"The action was undertaken as part of measures to protect terrestrial and marine wildlife and to take action against illegal wildlife trade and transportation," officials noted.

The Crime Branch said the investigation would continue into the case and the activities of the arrested persons.

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