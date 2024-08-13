 Ahmedabad: Court Sentences Former Nadiad Service Tax Superintendent To 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment And ₹30,000 Fine In Bribery Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAhmedabad: Court Sentences Former Nadiad Service Tax Superintendent To 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment And ₹30,000 Fine In Bribery Case

Ahmedabad: Court Sentences Former Nadiad Service Tax Superintendent To 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment And ₹30,000 Fine In Bribery Case

CBI, ACB, Gandhinagar had registered a case on 24.04.2014 against the said accused on allegations that accused demanded illegal gratification of Rs.2500/- for granting Registration Certificate (Service Tax Code) (ST-2) to the complainants partnership firm. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept illegal gratification of Rs. 2,000 from the complainant.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 11:56 PM IST
article-image
Ahmedabad: Court Sentences Former Nadiad Service Tax Superintendent To 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment And ₹30,000 Fine In Bribery Case | Representative Photo

The Special Judge for CBI Cases, Ahmedabad, today sentenced accused Hashmukh Chhaganbhai Rathod, the then Superintendent, Service Tax, Range, O/o the Commissioner of Central Excise, Customs and Service Tax, Nadiad to 5 years' Rigorous Imprisonment with fine of Rs. 30,000/- in a case related to bribery.

CBI, ACB, Gandhinagar had registered a case on 24.04.2014 against the said accused on allegations that accused demanded illegal gratification of Rs.2500/- for granting Registration Certificate (Service Tax Code) (ST-2) to the complainants partnership firm. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept illegal gratification of Rs. 2,000 from the complainant.

FPJ Shorts
Ahmedabad: Court Sentences Former Nadiad Service Tax Superintendent To 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment And ₹30,000 Fine In Bribery Case
Ahmedabad: Court Sentences Former Nadiad Service Tax Superintendent To 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment And ₹30,000 Fine In Bribery Case
Mumbai: Unity Job Fair To Offer 20,000 Vacancies For Youth From All Communities; Organised By AMP And Multi-Faith Groups
Mumbai: Unity Job Fair To Offer 20,000 Vacancies For Youth From All Communities; Organised By AMP And Multi-Faith Groups
Bombay High Court: Sperm/Egg Donor Has No Legal Right To Child, Can’t Claim To Be Biological Parent
Bombay High Court: Sperm/Egg Donor Has No Legal Right To Child, Can’t Claim To Be Biological Parent
Mumbai: Central Railway Investigates After Thane-Bound Local Train Jumps Red Signal At Badlapur Station
Mumbai: Central Railway Investigates After Thane-Bound Local Train Jumps Red Signal At Badlapur Station

CBI laid a trap on 25.04.2024 and accused Hashmukh C. Rathod was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 2000 from the complainant. Accused was subsequently arrested.

Read Also
Mumbai: Special CBI Court Sentences Former Railway Official To 3 Years Imprisonment For Bribery
article-image

After the completion of investigation, charge sheet was filed on 22.08.2014 against the accused for the offence of demanding and accepting illegal gratification and criminal misconduct. After trial, the Court found the accused guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ahmedabad: Court Sentences Former Nadiad Service Tax Superintendent To 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment...

Ahmedabad: Court Sentences Former Nadiad Service Tax Superintendent To 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment...

'Namaz Apne Seat Pe Padhiye': Viral Video Shows Railway TTE Scolding Muslim Passengers For Blocking...

'Namaz Apne Seat Pe Padhiye': Viral Video Shows Railway TTE Scolding Muslim Passengers For Blocking...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 13, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 13, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Uttar Pradesh: Doctors Protest In Lucknow & Across State, Demand PM Modi’s Intervention After...

Uttar Pradesh: Doctors Protest In Lucknow & Across State, Demand PM Modi’s Intervention After...

Video: Robbers Carrying Rifles Shoot At Employees, Loot Steel Boxes, Printer, and Laptop From Office...

Video: Robbers Carrying Rifles Shoot At Employees, Loot Steel Boxes, Printer, and Laptop From Office...