Ahmedabad: Arrival and departure timings of several WR trains revised, check list of trains

The arrival & departure timings of a few Western Railway trains at Ahmedabad station are being revised.

According to the press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, train No. 19027 Bandra Terminus – Jammu Tawi Vivek Express will arrive/depart Ahmedabad station at 18.45/18.55 hrs instead of 18.40/19.00 hrs, w.e.f 4th March, 2023.

Train No. 19028 Jammu Tawi – Bandra Terminus Vivek Express will arrive/depart Ahmedabad station at 07.10/07.20 hrs instead of 06.55/07.10 hrs, w.e.f. 6th March, 2023.

Train No. 22915 Bandra Terminus – Hisar Express will arrive/depart Ahmedabad station at 19.20/19.30 hrs instead of 19.25/19.35 hrs, w.e.f 6th March, 2023.

Train No. 22916 Hisar – Bandra Terminus Express will arrive/depart Ahmedabad station at 07.50/08.00 hrs instead of 07.55/08.10 hrs, w.e.f 7th March, 2023.

Train No. 22931 Bandra Terminus – Jaisalmer Express will arrive/depart Ahmedabad station at 19.20/19.30 hrs instead of 19.25/19.35 hrs, w.e.f 3rd March, 2023.

Train No. 22932 Jaisalmer – Bandra Terminus Express will arrive/depart Ahmedabad station at 07.10/07.20 hrs instead of 06.55/07.10 hrs, w.e.f 4th March, 2023.

Train No. 22474 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Express will arrive/depart Ahmedabad station at 21.35/21.45 hrs instead of 21.40/21.50 hrs, w.e.f 7th March, 2023.

Train No. 22473 Bikaner – Bandra Terminus Express will arrive/depart Ahmedabad station at 03.45/03.55 hrs instead of 04.00/04.15 hrs, w.e.f 13th March, 2023.

