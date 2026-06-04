Ahmedabad: 50 Fall Sick After Sewage Water Enters Drinking Supply In Ghatlodia | Photo Credit: Pixabay (Representative Image)

Ahmedabad: Fifty residents of Ahmedabad's Ghatlodia area fell ill with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting, of whom 11 were hospitalised, after contaminated water from a drainage system entered a drinking water pipeline, civic officials said.

However, local residents have claimed that “hundreds of people” had fallen ill after consuming contaminated water received at their homes.

Nine residential societies in the area were affected by the contaminated water four days ago, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Dr Bhavin Solanki, Medical Officer of Health at the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), residents of Ghatlodia reported receiving dirty water at their homes and subsequently showed symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting.

“People from nine residential societies in Ghatlodia complained of receiving contaminated water supply, following which several cases of diarrhoea and vomiting were reported four days ago,” Solanki said.

A total of 11 patients were admitted to hospitals, said the medical officer.

AMC has deployed four medical vans and 40 health teams in the area, he said.

While local residents claimed hundreds of people had fallen ill, civic commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani stated that AMC's medical team had conducted OPD consultations for 50 individuals.

Fifty people fell ill after a breakdown in water and drainage pipelines on May 30, which was immediately repaired, the IAS officer told PTI.

The AMC commissioner said that all patients were safe.

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