'Kitne Tejasvi Log Hai Ye': Passengers Try To Fit Massive Metal Box Into Train Coach; Internet Can't Stop Laughing - VIDEO

Videos from Indian railway stations frequently grab attention online, whether it's unusual passenger antics, creative travel hacks, or unexpected moments caught on camera. A recent viral clip has joined that list after showing a group of passengers attempting to load an oversized box into a passenger train.

The video has triggered a wave of reactions on social media, with many viewers amused by the determination displayed by the travelers. While some questioned the practicality of the attempt, others hailed it as a classic example of Indian "jugaad" and persistence.

Passengers make repeated attempts to push box through train door

In the now-viral footage, several individuals are seen gathered near a stationary train at a railway station. Their mission appears simple: get a large box inside the coach. However, the package is so bulky that it struggles to fit through the narrow doorway.

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The group repeatedly changes the box's angle, turning and pushing it from different sides in hopes of squeezing it through the entrance. Despite their collective effort, the box refuses to cooperate, creating a scene that has left internet users entertained.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts, a woman eventually steps in, lifts the box onto her head, and carries it away along the platform, bringing the dramatic struggle to an unexpected end.

Funny caption adds to the viral appeal

The clip was shared on Instagram by the account @Razanagnostic and quickly gained traction online. The post's caption added an extra layer of humor, reading, "There are so many brilliant people in our country, if they had their way, they could even put an elephant on a train."

The witty remark resonated with viewers, helping the video spread rapidly across social media platforms.

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Social media users flood comment section with jokes

As the video circulated online, users filled the comment section with humorous observations.

One user joked, "Man, one should at least consider that this is a passenger train, not a freight train."

Another wrote, "They can't see that the door is small and the luggage is much larger."

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A third commenter quipped, "It seems they were planning to transport the entire house by train."

Someone else added, "If they had their way, they would even tie a box on top of the train."