Ahmedabad: 5-Year-Old Girl Killed After Truck Hits Bike On Way To School | Representational Image

A five-year-old girl lost her life, while her father was injured after a truck hit their motorcycle near the Chandlodia railway underpass in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning. The incident took place during peak morning hours as the father was taking his daughter to school.

Harshitkumar Patel, 38, who lives in New Ranip, left home at around 7:45 am on his motorcycle with his daughter, Mrisha, riding pillion. The accident occurred at approximately 8 am while they were on their way to Nutan School in the Ghatlodia area.

According to the police, Patel was crossing the Chandlodia railway bridge near Durga School when the truck suddenly swerved to the right. Its rear wheel struck the motorcycle, causing both Patel and his daughter to fall onto the road.

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The impact left Mrisha's right leg trapped and crushed beneath the truck's rear wheel. She also sustained critical head injuries. Commuters and passersby rushed the father-daughter duo to Sola Civil Hospital, where doctors pronounced the five-year-old dead on arrival.

The traffic police subsequently cleared the congestion and inspected the accident site. The truck driver has been arrested, and legal proceedings have been initiated against him for allegedly causing death through rash and negligent driving.

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