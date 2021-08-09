Ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, Congress launches 'BJP Gaddi Chhodo' campaign on anniversary of Quit India Movement

Lucknow: The Congress on Monday launched a campaign, called "BJP Gaddi Chhodo", in Uttar Pradesh on the anniversary of the 'Quit India Movement'.

According to state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, the party will hold various demonstrations including the marches in all Assembly constituencies over issues such as price rise, unemployment, farmers' 'plight' and the law-and-order situation.

"On August 9, 1942, the Quit India Movement was launched under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi which resulted in freedom of the country from the British rule five years later. We are starting the 'BJP Gaddi Chhodo' campaign and are confident of good results in the next year's Assembly polls."