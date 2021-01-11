Ahead of COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, PM Modi to chair key meet with CMs today

The roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine will provide priority to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers who are estimated to be around 3 crores, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 crores.

Meanwhile, three rounds of the dry run of the vaccination drive have so far been conducted across the country. There is still a week's time to improve on the weak areas identified during these drills.

The training for the vaccination drive has been almost done in all states and doctors, nurses, and pharmacists are ready to vaccinate the beneficiaries.

As per the plan, around five vaccine officers would be deployed at each vaccination centre -- one to check the registration status of beneficiaries, another to verify documents, and three others to manage crowds and do other necessary works.

