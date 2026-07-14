Agra: Shivling-Like Ice Formation Found Inside Refrigerator, Devotees Gather as Worship Begins - VIDEO

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Agra: A Shivalinga-like figure made of ice inside a house's refrigerator in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, has become the subject of discussion. As soon as neighbours came to know about the figure, they began arriving at the scene. Believing it to be a miracle of Lord Shiva, they began worshipping it. Jalabhishek was performed and chants of "Har Har Mahadev" echoed throughout the area.

This incident took place in the Nagla Bhuja area of Kheria Mod in Agra. Photos and videos of the incident are rapidly going viral on social media. Many are comparing it to the natural ice lingam formed in the Amarnath cave. Coins can be seen placed near the figure inside the refrigerator.

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According to local media, devotees said they had never seen such a shape before. According to locals, people continued to arrive for darshan from morning until late evening. Some devotees arrived with their families, while others learned about the incident through social media.

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Amarnath ice lingam shrinks

Meanwhile, the naturally formed ice Shivalinga at Amarnath has shrunk in size. This is because the ice is melting, affecting the Shivalinga.

Reports indicate that more than 90 percent of the ice Shivalinga has melted even before the 57-day pilgrimage is complete. Experts have consistently warned that the Himalayan mountain range is warming faster than the global average.

The Amarnath cave is located at an altitude of 3,888 metres above sea level. Temperatures near the cave and surrounding glaciers have unusually risen above the threshold required for ice retention.