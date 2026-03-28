Agra Horror: Video Shows Police Recover 7-Year-Old’s Body From Flour Drum; Accused Killed In Encounter

A disturbing video from Agra has gone viral, showing police officials carrying a flour container from a house in the Tajganj area where the body of a young girl was allegedly hidden. The footage, widely shared on social media, captures the tense atmosphere at the recovery site.

According to reports, a seven-year-old girl who had gone missing was found dead inside a flour container in a tenant’s room on the first floor of her home on Wednesday night. The Class 1 student, identified as Pratigya, had disappeared two days earlier, prompting an intensive search.

Tenant Accused, Later Killed in Encounter

The accused, identified as Sunil Kumar (29), a tenant and employee at the girl’s father’s shoe unit, was later killed in a police encounter on March 28. Officials suspect he murdered the child over a rent dispute and attempted to conceal the crime by hiding her dismembered body in the container. His death has raised questions about possible accomplices, as he could not be fully interrogated.

Rent Dispute and Familiarity With Victim

Family members said Sunil had been living in the house for nearly two years and was known to frequently take the child out. He had allegedly defaulted on rent for five months, leading the family to lock his room and ask him to vacate. The room was reopened only after he recently paid Rs 5,000 towards dues.

Probe Underway Amid Public Outrage

After the child went missing, a complaint was lodged at Tajganj police station, triggering a search that led to the grim discovery.