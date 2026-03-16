Agra: Bee Swarm Sparks Panic At Taj Mahal; Viral Video Shows Tourists Running In Shock

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Panic broke out at the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra after a disturbed beehive triggered a sudden swarm attack, sending tourists running for safety. An 11-second video of the incident, which occurred on March 15, has gone viral on social media, showing visitors fleeing while covering their faces and heads.

Bee Swarm Triggers Chaos Among Tourists

According to reports, the incident unfolded in a crowded section of the monument complex when a beehive was disturbed, unleashing a swarm. Visitors were seen rushing in different directions in panic, attempting to shield themselves from the bees.

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In the viral clip, several tourists can be seen covering their faces with scarves, dupattas, or handkerchiefs, while others used their hands and arms to protect their heads as they ran for safety.

Viral Video Shows Frantic Scenes

The footage captures chaotic scenes as dozens of people scramble to escape the swarm. Some tourists appear to be swatting at the air or ducking while moving quickly through the premises.

Though the bees are not clearly visible in the short clip, the behaviour of the crowd indicates a sudden swarm attack that triggered widespread alarm among visitors.

Recurring Incidents Raise Concerns

The incident echoes a similar incident reported at the Taj Mahal in 2025, when a beehive dislodged near the Royal Gate and injured three visitors.

The Taj Mahal attracts more than 30,000 visitors daily, making crowd management and safety measures crucial at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.