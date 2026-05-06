Agra Horror: 5-Year-Old Injured By Unattended Infected Needles At Govt Hospital; Incident Caught On Cam

A shocking case of alleged medical negligence has surfaced from a government district hospital in Agra, where a five-year-old child was injured after coming into contact with used, potentially infected needles lying in the open within the hospital surrounding. The incident, captured on video, has sparked public outrage.

Child Injured While Playing In Hospital Premises

According to video shared by X user mentions the child had visited the hospital for a routine check-up. During the visit, the child reportedly came across an open container filled with used syringes and needles.

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While playing nearby, the child put his hand into the container and suffered an injury, leading to bleeding. The presence of biomedical waste in an unsecured area has raised serious safety concerns.

Rushed To Higher Centre For Treatment

The social media post also mentioned, following the incident, the family immediately shifted the child to a higher medical centre for treatment. The child is currently under medical supervision, and doctors are monitoring his condition amid concerns over possible infection.

Video Surfaces, Raises Serious Questions

A video of the incident and the alleged negligence has surfaced online, intensifying criticism of the hospital administration. The visuals reportedly show used medical waste lying unattended, highlighting lapses in basic safety and hygiene protocols.

The incident comes just days after Agra’s newly appointed district magistrate had inspected the hospital and directed authorities to improve facilities and address shortcomings.

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Despite those instructions, the recurrence of such negligence has raised questions over implementation and accountability.

Safety Concerns Mount

The episode has reignited concerns over patient safety in government hospitals, especially regarding the disposal of biomedical waste.

Authorities are expected to take cognisance of the matter, and calls for strict action against those responsible are growing louder.