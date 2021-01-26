Agra college asks girls to get a boyfriend before Valentine's Day; principal rubbishes report

Lucknow: A prestigious college in Agra has issued a bizarre circular making it mandatory for all girls to have a boyfriend before Valentine’s Day on February 14 for security reasons or else they will be denied entry into the college. The Principal, however, rubbished the circular.
The circular on St John’s College letter head went viral on social media. It is signed by one Prof Ashish Sharma, Associate Dean (Academic Affairs). St John’s College is one of the oldest educational institutions in Agra, founded in 1850 by Britishers.
The viral circular, dated January 14, reads: “It is mandatory for all girls to have at least one boyfriend by February 14. This has been done for security purposes. Single girls will not be allowed to enter the college premises. They’ll have to show a recent picture with their boyfriend. Spread love.”
The circular created panic among girl students. “We came to know about it when it was circulated on whatsapp. It became a hot topic for discussion. How could college authorities issue such a ridiculous order?” fumed a college girl.
Initially, the girl students were scared but later some of them brought it to the notice of their parents. On the advice of their parents, they mustered the courage to check with college authorities who vehemently denied having issued the circular.
Later, teachers and students brought it to the notice of the College Principal Prof S.P. Singh who issued a clarification on Monday to rubbish the fake circular. “It has come to our notice that some mischievous elements have been circulating a message wrongfully attributing it to college authorities. The intent seems to tarnish the good name and reputation of the college,” he stated in the clarification.
“Students are asked to ignore the unauthorized information. The college authorities will find out those responsible for the mischievous act and initiate action against them,” warned the Principal.
The Principal told mediapersons that the college does not have any staff members with the name of Prof Ashish Sharma. He has also ordered an inquiry to find out who had circulated that mischievous and fake letter creating panic among girl students, who suspect handiwork of final year students.
