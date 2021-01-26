Agra college asks girls to get a boyfriend before Valentine's Day; principal rubbishes report

The viral circular, dated January 14, reads: “It is mandatory for all girls to have at least one boyfriend by February 14. This has been done for security purposes. Single girls will not be allowed to enter the college premises. They’ll have to show a recent picture with their boyfriend. Spread love.”

The circular created panic among girl students. “We came to know about it when it was circulated on whatsapp. It became a hot topic for discussion. How could college authorities issue such a ridiculous order?” fumed a college girl.

Initially, the girl students were scared but later some of them brought it to the notice of their parents. On the advice of their parents, they mustered the courage to check with college authorities who vehemently denied having issued the circular.