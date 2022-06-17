Agnipath scheme row: Mob block streets, pelt stones as protests turn violent in Rajasthan

Photo: Twitter/ Screen grab

The protests turned violent against the Agnipath scheme in Rajasthan on Friday as youths took on the streets in many districts blocking the Jaipur-Agra railway track in Bharatpur and pelting stones at the police force.

A youth preparing for the army in Alwar got so depressed that he tried to commit suicide, however, he was saved by his friends who caught him in time. The 23-year-old suicide attempter had passed medical and physical for the recruitment in the army.

The protests against the scheme started on Wednesday and not only remained to continue on the third consecutive day but spread to many districts in the state, including Jaipur, Sikar, and Kota. Bharatpur, JhunJhunu, Chittorgarh.

In Bharatpur, at first, the mob tried to gather at one place in the city but were dispersed by the police, after which, they slowly started gathering on the railway tracks and blocked stations and railway tracks.

As soon as the police tried to arrest them, the mobs started pelting stones and damaging railway property.

While in Sikar, hundreds of youths preparing for army recruitment reached the Collectorate office and burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The demonstration also turned violent in Sikar's Neemkathana, where the protesters ransacked the government bus.

In Chittorgarh, the youths, after the demonstration at the Collectorate, reached the railway station and started pelting stones at train engines.

In the Bibirani town of Alwar, many youths blocked the main road for several hours and damaged Kishangarhbas Deputy SP's car. At many places, tires and wooden boards were also set on fire. The police had to use mild force to control the crowd.

In the Khetri town of Jhunjhunu, the mob took out a foot march and broke the glass of the roadways bus going from Singhania to Jaipur.