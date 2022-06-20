Agnipath scheme: From Anand Mahindra to Harsh Goenka, check out full list of industry leaders who came out in support |

Industry leaders, including Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka and Biocon Ltd Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has come out in support of the Agnipath military recruitment scheme.

Here's a full list of industry leaders who came out in support of the Agnipath scheme:

1. Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra said the Agnipath scheme has large potential for employment of youth in the corporate sector. "Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector. With leadership, teamwork & physical training, agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management," he tweeted.

Mahindra also expressed dismay over the ongoing violence against the scheme. "Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people," he said in another tweet.

2. Harsh Goenka

Harsh Goenka tweeted: "The RPG group too welcomes the opportunity to employ the Agniveers. I do hope other corporates will also join us to take this pledge and assure our youths of a future," he tweeted.

3. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Mazumdar-Shaw wrote: "I firmly believe that Agniveers will have a distinct advantage in recruitment in the industrial job market."

4. Sudarshan Venu

TVS Motor Company Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said the Agnipath scheme will have a significant positive impact on the society, and contribute greatly to nation building.

"The Agnipath scheme will have a significant positive impact on society and contribute greatly to nation building. Agniveers will play a key role in furthering economic growth and strengthening society in the coming years," read the statement.

5. Sangita Reddy

Apollo Hospitals Group, Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said in a tweet: "I firmly believe the discipline & skills that #Agniveers will gain will provide market-ready prof sol 4 R industry I sincerely hope r industry support recruiting such capable young people..."

FICCI Director-General Arun Chawla and Info Edge co-founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani also came out in support of the Agnipath scheme.