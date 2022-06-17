Agnipath scheme: Centre makes important change after protests intensify in 7 states

Protests in seven states intensify even after the Centre makes an important change in 'Agnipath' scheme | ANI

In the breaking development, violence continues to rage across seven states against the newly launched military recruitment scheme 'Agnipath' by the Defense Ministry. Considering the agitation, the Centre, however, has compromised and raised the age limit from 21 years to 23 years.

Despite the important change in the initiative, the agitation continues for the third consecutive day as trains being set on fire, BJP leaders' houses and offices in the Uttar Pradesh, Bihar attacked.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ministers thank PM Modi for 'Agnipath' initiative

Amid the ongoing ruckus in the country, top Union Ministers, taking to Twitter, have assured the youth that the Agnipath scheme will be beneficial for them.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted, "1/ #AgnipathScheme envisages youth upto 21 years of age to be enrolled for training and to serve the nation for a period of 4 years, with a provision of voluntary retention after this period, based on merit."

"2/ Due to #COVID19 recruitments to the #ArmedForces had been impacted. Hence, @PMOIndia has taken a decision to increase, for the first year, the upper age limit to 23 years of age for the #AgnipathScheme. 3/ @PMOIndia has taken this step being sensitive to the aspirations of our youth. This decision will help our youth who had lost out on opportunities to serve the nation due to the pandemic. Grateful for this timely and caring decision PM @narendramodi ji," she added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Defense Minister, who unveiled the scheme three days ago, said, "Agnipath is a golden opportunity for the youth of India to join the defense forces and serve the country...I appeal to the youth that the process of recruitment in the army is going to start in a few days. They should start their preparation for it."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Home Minister Amit Shah wrote in Hindi, "The recruitment process in the army was affected due to the corona epidemic for the last two years, so the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, in the 'Agneepath Yojana', caring for those youths, by giving two years concession in the age limit in the first year, they were 21 years to 23 years. Sensitive decision to do."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)