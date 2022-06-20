Agnipath protests: Industrialist Anand Mahindra offers to recruit Agniveers

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra | PTI

As protests rage across the country against the Centre’s new military recruitment scheme ‘Agnipath’, industrialist Anand Mahindra said on Monday that he was saddened by the violence, underscoring that the discipline and skills of Agniveers would make them “eminently employable”.

Even as he highlighted their potential and readiness to serve in the corporate sector, his tweet came as many states are bracing to face more demonstrations on Monday due to a nationwide shutdown call for Bharat Bandh.

Mahindra underscored that the Mahindra Group welcomed the chance to recruit such trained and capable people.

The 67-year-old Padma Bhushan awardee tweeted, “Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people.”

When on Twitter user asked him what positions Mahindra would be willing to hire Agniveers in, the industrialist responded, "Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector. With leadership, teamwork & physical training, agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management."

Huge protests have broken out across the country after the centre announced the new scheme under which youngsters in the 17.5 to 21 years age group will be recruited for four years.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested after agitations and violence marred over 10 states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana. Most of these arrests have been made from Bihar.

The centre has now made several assurances, including preference to Agniveers in paramilitary forces and government positions. However, the centre has ruled out any plan to roll back the scheme.