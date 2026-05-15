Agencies Probe Finances Of Accused In Bengal CM Aide Murder Case As Family Releases CCTV Footage

Lucknow: Investigating agencies are probing the financial background and alleged high-profile lifestyle of Raj Singh, who was arrested in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, officials said.

Investigators are examining Raj Singh’s bank accounts, financial transactions and property details to determine the sources of his income. Authorities are also collecting information related to the accounts and assets of his family members.

Meanwhile, Raj Singh’s family released CCTV footage from a garment shop in the city claiming it showed him getting a coat fitted around 7 pm on May 6, the day of the murder. The family said the footage supported their claim that he was not involved in the incident.

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According to family members, Raj Singh’s mother Jamwanti Devi works at the Rasra post office, while the family also receives pension benefits from his late father, who was a teacher. They claimed the combined monthly family income was around Rs 1.5 lakh.

Despite this, investigators are trying to ascertain how Raj Singh allegedly maintained an expensive lifestyle. Local residents and officials said he frequently moved around in three luxury vehicles and was often accompanied by private gunmen and aides, expenses that would require substantial financial resources.

Postal department sources said investigators had scrutinised accounts linked to Raj Singh and his family in three banks, including the State Bank of India, as well as accounts at Kunwar Singh post office.

Sources said Raj Singh’s mother had taken a loan of around Rs 40 lakh from a bank a few months ago for personal work. Officials are also examining withdrawals from postal savings accounts, including nearly Rs 15 lakh reportedly withdrawn around two weeks before the murder incident, followed by several smaller withdrawals in instalments.

Investigators are also monitoring bank accounts linked to people allegedly associated with Raj Singh.

Raj Singh’s elder brother Rishivant Singh alleged that his brother was being targeted under political pressure. He denied any wrongdoing and defended the family’s financial transactions.

“We are not aware of any bank account investigation. Money was withdrawn for construction work on the first floor of our house and flooring work at the residence in Anand Nagar,” he said.

He claimed all vehicles were purchased in their mother’s name on instalments and the monthly payments were deducted from her salary. He also said Raj Singh aspired to become a block pramukh and family members used to provide him money for expenses.

“Rumours are being spread about my brother. The same people for whom he worked hard are now claiming he was not associated with their party,” he said.

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Rishivant Singh added that the police had still not clarified what exact role his brother allegedly played in the murder case. He said the matter would come up for hearing on May 22 and maintained that no wrongdoing would emerge from any investigation.

Family members also pointed to CCTV footage installed at their Anand Nagar residence around a month ago. They said the footage proved Raj Singh was at home on the day of the murder.

Residents of the locality, however, said only one CCTV camera had been installed in the house even though Raj Singh’s vehicles were usually parked nearby. Neighbours said construction work had been underway at the house in recent weeks and the camera may have been installed for monitoring that work.