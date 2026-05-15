PM Modi Lands In UAE Amid Iran War, Receives Ceremonial Guard Of Honour | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on May 15, 2026, marking the beginning of his five-nation diplomatic tour spanning the UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy until May 20.

Modi received a ceremonial guard of honour upon landing in the UAE capital, underscoring the importance of India-UAE ties at a time of growing geopolitical and economic uncertainty. In another symbolic gesture, UAE Air Force F-16 fighter jets escorted the Prime Minister’s aircraft after it entered the country’s airspace.

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UAE Visit Focused On Energy Security

The UAE leg of the visit, though brief, is being viewed as strategically significant amid rising global oil prices and supply concerns triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East.

During the visit, Modi is scheduled to hold talks with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on energy cooperation, trade, and regional security. The discussions are expected to focus heavily on ensuring stable energy supplies for India, with the UAE remaining one of India’s key crude oil partners and its top LPG supplier.

Officials believe the meeting comes at a crucial time as volatility in global energy markets continues to impact import-dependent economies like India.

Trade, Green Technology And Europe Outreach

Following the UAE visit, Modi will travel to the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy as part of India’s broader diplomatic outreach towards Europe and the Nordic region.

The upcoming engagements are expected to prioritise trade expansion, green technology partnerships, innovation, clean energy collaboration, and strategic investments. Modi is also set to participate in the India-Nordic Summit, where discussions are likely to centre around sustainability, emerging technologies, and strengthening economic ties with European partners.

The multi-nation tour is being seen as an effort to reinforce India’s global partnerships amid evolving geopolitical challenges and economic uncertainties.

Symbolic Start To High-Level Diplomatic Tour

The ceremonial reception in Abu Dhabi and the fighter jet escort highlighted the strong strategic relationship between India and the UAE, which has expanded significantly in areas including energy, defence, trade, and infrastructure.

The visit also signals India’s continued focus on securing long-term energy partnerships while simultaneously deepening cooperation with Europe in sectors critical to future economic growth.