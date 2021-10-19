After TMC comes to power in Goa reservation for women in panchayat will increase to 50%: Derek O'Brien

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien took to social media and sarcastically slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi comparing him with James Bond 007 and said 007 stands for O- Development, 0- Economic growth, 7- years of financial mismanagement.

“Before forming the government in Goa, BJP in their manifesto had mentioned that they will give employment to people but the reality is just the opposite. They have done zero development, zero economic growth and seven years of financial mismanagement. The TMC will definitely bring positive change in Goa,” said Derek.

Urging the BJP led Central government to make 40 percent reservation for women, Derek said that the TMC had already passed their bill.

“The parliament is about to start in a month and the BJP should make 40 percent reservation for women as their claim of women empowerment is farce. There are 33 percent women reservation in Goa in the panchayat and after TMC comes to power in Goa in February the reservation will increase to 50 percent,” further mentioned Derek also urging more women to join TMC.

The Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP also claimed that TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee stands for development and a ‘new dawn’ will come in Goa.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:16 PM IST