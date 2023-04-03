After threat from pro-Khalistan leader, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's security beefed up | ANI

Assam Police beefed up Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's security on Sunday after an audio clip allegedly of a pro-Khalistan leader threatening him emerged.

Audio clip threatening Chief Minister

"We received an audio clip today in which a man posing as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was threatening Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He alleged that the Sikh community in Assam is being harassed and treated unfairly. We have registered a case," Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh told ANI.

"The audio clip seems to be of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun by preliminary estimation. This will be confirmed after the investigation report. Chief Minister's security arrangements have been further beefed up. Further investigation is on," added the DGP.

Meanwhile, Assam Police alerted all Superintendents of Police of all districts and the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Special Branch Hiren Nath said that Assam Police is verifying the audio clip with the central agencies about its authenticity."But we have alerted all districts Superintendents of Police and Commissioner of Police, Guwahati. We are now verifying this," Hiren Nath said.

In the purported audio clip, the pro-Khalistani leader allegedly said that "This message is for Assam CM Himanta Sarma. Your government is harrassing and torturing pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Assam. And also torturing those who are in jail. Listen carefully CM Sarma, the fight is between pro-Khalistan Sikhs and Indian regime. Sarma you do not pray fall to this violence. We are seeking liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation through a peaceful democratic process of Khalistan referendum. Sarma, if your government is going to torture and harass Sikhs, you will be held accountable." In the audio clip, the man claimed that he is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of banned outfit Sikh for Justice (SFJ).

Amritpal Singh on the run

Notably, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him. The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23 demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Earlier on Thursday, pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh surfaced in a new video and said he was not "a fugitive" and will soon "appear in front of the world".This new video comes a day after the radical preacher, who is being chased by police released an unverified video calling on the "Sikh sangat" to come together if they want to "save" Punjab.