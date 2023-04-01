'Amritpal Singh dares to demand Khalistan due to Hindu Rashtra talk by BJP, RSS': Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot | File

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday denounced the 'Hindu Rashtra' ideology of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party, which he claimed was to blame for the rise of the Khalistan movement and separatists like Amritpal Singh in Punjab.

Gehlot claimed that the BJP and RSS's ideologies were to blame for the success of radical preacher Singh.

Gehlot questioned Singh's audacity in making such a statement while speaking to a party workers' meeting in Bharatpur. He continued by saying that politics and religion have become entwined in the nation.

"A new name has emerged in Punjab, Amritpal. Amritpal Singh says that if Mohan Bhagwat and Narendra Modi could talk about Hindu Rashtra, then why should I not talk about Khalistan? Look at his audacity. He got the courage to because you talk about Hindu Rashtra?" Gehlot said addressing the divisional-level workers' conference here.

'Easy to start a fire'

"It is easy to start a fire but it takes time to extinguish it. This is not happening for the first time in the country. Indira Gandhi was killed because of this. She did not let Khalistan be created What should I say today?" Gehlot said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the politics of religion is being done in the country.

"Politics is being done in the name of religion in the country. But if you take along the people belonging to every religion and caste for the country's good, this country will remain united," he said.

He added that India remained united because Indira Gandhi did not allow Khalistan to be formed, which is also why she was killed.

(With ANI inputs)

