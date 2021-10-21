'After severe mismanagement of second Covid wave, govt has now partly redeemed itself': Congress' Shashi Tharoor on 100 crore vaccinations milestone

While India achieved the milestone of 100 crore COVID vaccinations in the country, Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre over mismanagement during the second wave.

The Congress leader taking to the Twitter, credited the Modi government for achieving the milestone. However, he accused the Centre of severe COVID management during the deadly second wave of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

"This is a matter of pride for all Indians. Let’s give the Government credit. After severe mismanagement of the second #Covid wave & botching the vaccination orders that might have prevented it, Govt has now partly redeemed itself. It remains accountable for its earlier failures (sic),' he tweeted.

Meanwhile, another Congress leader Pawan Khera lashed out at the Union government over the alleged COVID mismanagement and asked PM Modi to apologise to the families of those who lost their lives to the pandemic in the country.

Tagging Tharoor's tweet, Khera said giving credit to "the government is an insult to millions of families who suffered and are still suffering from the after-effects and side effects of widespread COVID mismanagement".

"Before seeking credit, PM must apologise to those families. The credit belongs to scientists & medical fraternity," he tweeted.

The CoWin portal on Thursday mentioned that a total of 100 crore vaccine doses has been administered so far to the eligible population under the vaccination drive in India.

India's vaccination drive against the Covid pandemic was launched on January 16, 2021. The healthcare workers were the first ones to get doses. Later, the frontline workers were also included in the drive from February 2. The state and central police personnel, Armed Forces, Home Guards, Civil Defence and others were included in the vaccination drive.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified comorbidities. From May 1, the vaccination drive was thrown open to all above 18 years of age.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 05:39 PM IST