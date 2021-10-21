Watch video: PM Modi inaugurates Vishram Sadan at Jhajjar, lauds 100-crore COVID-19 vaccination achievement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Infosys Foundation made 806-bedded Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar Campus of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi via video conferencing.

Speaking via video conferencing after inaugurating the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) on the Jhajjar Campus of New Delhi AIIMS, PM Modi said the country now has a strong "protective shield" of 100 crore vaccine doses to combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to all the vaccine manufacturing companies of the country, workers engaged in vaccine transportation and health sector professionals engaged in administering the vaccines.

Attributing this accomplishment to every citizen of the country, PM Modi said, "Today India has achieved the landmark of administering 100 crore vaccinations as a 'Suraksha Kawach' against COVID-19. This achievement belongs to every Indian. I express my gratitude towards vaccine manufacturers, health workers and all others involved in this vaccination programme."

The Prime Minister said that the country now has a strong protective armour of 100 crore vaccine doses to counter the biggest pandemic in 100 years.

"Today, this day of October 21, 2021, has been recorded in history. India has crossed the 100 crore vaccine dose mark sometime back. To counter the biggest pandemic in 100 years, the country now has a strong protective armour of 100 crore vaccine doses," he added.

On the inauguration of the Vishram Sadan, PM Modi said the Infosys Foundation has constructed the building of Vishram Sadan, while the cost of land and electricity and water has been provided by AIIMS Jhajjar.

"I express my gratitude to AIIMS Management and Sudha Murthy ji's team for this service," he said. India's corporate sector, private sector, and social organisations have continuously contributed in strengthening the health services of the country, the Prime Minister noted.

The 806-bed Vishram Sadan has been constructed by the Infosys Foundation as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. It is aimed at providing air-conditioned accommodation to the attendants of cancer patients, who often have to stay in hospitals for a long duration, the PMO had said in a statement. Built at the cost of about Rs 93 crore, it is located in close proximity to the hospital and OPD Blocks of the NCI.

Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy attended the inauguration, conducted via video conferencing.

In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal at 9:47 am today. India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 12:08 PM IST