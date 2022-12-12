After Scindia's visit to Delhi Airport, Centre releases action plan to curb crowds | @pegasus191/ Twitter

For the last few weeks, Twitter has seen a flurry of videos and pictures of overcrowding at the Delhi Airport's Terminal 3. Passengers, suffering from the congestion and overcrowding at T3, took to social media platforms to complain about the situation there. Furious travellers, stung by delays, tagged Civil Aviation Ministry and its minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to look into the problem and solve it.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, after a barrage of tweets and social media posts tagging him on the situation, paid a surprise visit to Delhi airport to take a stock of the situation. Visuals surfaced on the internet showing Scindia strolling through the terminal, observing the crowds and having conversations with airport authorities regarding the problem.

After his visit to the airport in the capital city, Scindia spoke to reporters and promised an early quick fix of the overcrowding issue. Talking to reporters, he said that entry gates were increased from 14 to 16 in order to tackle the issue. He also said that waiting time boards will be displayed at entry points of the terminal to make the passenger experience smooth.

On Monday evening, after Scindia's visit, the centre released an action plan to curb the crowds at the Delhi Airport. Here's centre's action plan:

For the passengers entering the terminal

· Traffic marshals have been posted at the departure forecourt to avoid vehicular congestion.

· There were 16 entry gates at T3 (14 for passengers + 2 for crew). Two additional gates have been opened up. Now total gates = 18 (16 for passengers + 2 for crew).

· Awareness posters at the entry gate for pax to be ready with boarding cards beforehand to save time during check

· Dedicated resources deployed at the entry gate to usher passengers.

For security of passengers

· Additional X-ray machine has been installed in T3 Domestic

· Additional manpower deployed in the ATRS area to help passengers for tray preparation & congestion management

· Awareness posters/mobile announcements being undertaken to inform passengers about do's and don'ts

