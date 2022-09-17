PM Modi birthday live updates: After releasing cheetahs, PM addresses self help group rally at MP's Sheopur

After releasing cheetahs, PM Modi addresses self help group rally at MP's Sheopur | ANI

Prime Minister Modi, after releasing at least eight cheetahs in MP's Kuno National Park, addressed a rally of self-help groups in Sheopur. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present at the rally.

PM Modi said, "On this day, it is generally my endeavor that I go to my mother, touch her feet, and seek blessings. Today I could not go to her, but lakhs of mothers working hard in tribal areas and villages are blessing me here today."

"A huge difference between the India of the last century and the new India of this century has come as a representation of our Nari Shakti. In today's new India, from Panchayat Bhawan to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the flag of women's power is flying. Women all over—mothers and sisters—are my strength and inspiration."

(This is a developing story....)