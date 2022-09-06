Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi to visit Kuno National Park to launch Cheetah project on his 72nd birthday on Sept 17

PM Narendra Modi | PTI

Bhopal: On his 72nd birthday on September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

Confirming the news, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "PM Narendra Modi will be visiting Kuno National Park on his birthday on September 17. On the very same day, Cheetahs from South Africa will be brought to the park. "

A report by Times of India stated that PM Modi will launch world's first intercontinental cheetah translocation at Kuno National Park on his birthday. The Prime Ministers’ office (PMO) has reportedly confirmed the programme to the chief minister’s office.

Along with it, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 for a period of 16 days as "Seva Pakhwara" (service fortnight). It will be celebrated from September 17 till the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, on October 2. Under the "Seva Pakwara", the party will organise exhibitions on PM Narendra Modi at the district level.



The party is also making a strategy for the promotion of the book " Modi @20 Sapne Hue Sakaar". A blood donation camp and free check-up camp, a year-long programme to make the country tuberculosis (TB) free, a campaign for the promotion of COVID-19 booster dose, a tree plantation drive and several cleanliness campaigns will be included in the programmes organised for PM Modi's birthday celebrations.



Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda has also directed the running of a special programme "Khadi" on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. It has been said to discuss the use of "Khadi" and the principles of the father of the nation. JP Nadda has instructed all the leaders and workers to upload photos of their programmes on the NaMo App. He has also directed us to promote programmes related to "Unity in Diversity" and "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" as part of the celebration.



A central committee has been constituted for the smooth conduct of "Seva Pakhwara" in the entire country. Last year, the BJP aimed to make the birthday historic by setting a record for the maximum number of COVID-19 vaccine inoculations on the day. On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday last year, India created a world record for the highest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in a day.