After Punjab and Goa, Kejriwal promises Rs 1,000 per month deposit to all women if AAP wins in Uttarakhand polls

Ahead of Uttarakhand polls, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that if voted to power in Uttarakhand, AAP will transfer Rs 1,000 per month to the account of every woman in Uttarakhand aged 18 or above.

Kejriwal made this announcement during his one-day visit to the Kashipur area of US Nagar in Kumaon.

"This time women will be in the deciding role in the elections. BJP and Congress have only cheated the people of the state. This time women will vote for the broom after scolding both the parties. This time women will form the government of the Aam Aadmi Party in Uttarakhand," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said, "By evening, all will start cursing him on TV channels where I will get the money for this. I will tell you where the money will come from. Uttarakhand budget is around ₹55000 crore. Isn’t corruption there in the state? In any work, how much corruption is there? Some say there is 60%, 80% corruption in the state. Let us say there is 20% corruption, so, 20% of 55,000 crores is around ₹11000 crore, which goes into pockets of politicians and then to Swiss banks," he was quoted by Hindustan Times.

Earlier last week, during his Goa visit ahead of poll-bound state, the Delhi chief minister promised cash assistance of Rs 1,000 per month for every woman above the age of 18 years if his party came to power in the state in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections.

"Griha Aadhar benefit for women will be increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 per month. Rs 1000 per month will be given to every female over 18 years. This is the biggest and the most effective women empowerment programme in the world," he was quoted as saying in the report.

Similarly, in Punjab last month, Kejriwal promised that the party would transfer Rs 1,000 per month into the account of every woman if voted to power in Punjab ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls 2022. The Delhi Chief Minister termed Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi as “fake Kejriwal” and accused the Congress leader of copying his promises without fulfilling them.

Kejriwal said his promise will benefit one crore women in Punjab. As per the Election Commission of India, there were 96.19 lakh women voters in Punjab during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Goa will undergo assembly elections in the year 2022 where the Aam Aadmi Party has announced to contest on all 40 seats.

Meanwhile, In Punjab, the repeal of three contentious agriculture laws and the suspension of farmers’ protests could change some dynamics. The December tracker puts AAP in the lead, maintaining its position with 50-56 seats now. The 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections will be held in February or March next year.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 07:42 PM IST