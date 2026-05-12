After PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal, Union Minister CR Patil Refuses Pilot, Escort Vehicles

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil | @CRPaatil

Amid rising tensions in West Asia and growing concerns over fuel conservation, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil has decided to avoid using pilot and escort vehicles during his official visits, a move being seen as aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal for austerity and reduced fuel consumption.

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According to reports, Patil informed the Uttarakhand government ahead of his visit to Roorkee that no pilot or escort vehicles should be arranged for his convoy. The minister reportedly took the decision to promote fuel conservation and convey a message of simplicity.

Under standard protocol, Union ministers visiting states are usually provided with special security arrangements, including pilot vehicles leading the convoy and escort vehicles following behind. Additional security measures are also deployed depending on the minister’s security category. However, Patil chose to forgo these arrangements, setting what many are calling an example of minimalism in public office.

Patil is already known in Delhi for travelling without large convoys, and his latest decision is being linked to the Prime Minister’s broader call for responsible resource consumption.

Recently, PM Modi urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel usage by preferring public transport, electric vehicles, and carpooling. He also encouraged work-from-home arrangements wherever possible to cut fuel consumption.

In addition, the Prime Minister appealed to people to avoid unnecessary foreign travel for a year and refrain from purchasing gold to help conserve foreign exchange reserves. He further promoted the use of indigenous products under the “Vocal for Local” campaign and encouraged farmers to adopt natural farming practices instead of relying heavily on chemical fertilizers.

While opposition parties have criticised the Prime Minister over the appeal amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, Patil’s decision has drawn attention as a symbolic gesture supporting the Centre’s conservation message.