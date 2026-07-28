After PM Modi's Call, BJP Ramps Up Instagram Campaign On NEET Paper Leak Issue

BJP leaders have intensified Instagram outreach on examination reforms following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to engage young voters online | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 29, 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Union ministers and senior BJP leaders to connect with young people through Instagram has triggered a sharp rise in the party's activity on the platform, with examination paper leaks emerging as the central theme of its digital campaign. The push comes in the backdrop of the NEET-UG paper leak controversy and the wave of student protests that brought the issue into the national spotlight.

Instagram has increasingly become a major political battleground, particularly among young voters, and the BJP appears determined not to leave that space uncontested.

Through a coordinated campaign of reels, speeches, graphics, and selfie-style videos, the party is attempting to shape the narrative around examination reforms while countering criticism over the government's handling of the paper leak issue.

BJP's Instagram Blitz Targets Youth

The heightened activity follows Modi's reported appeal to his Cabinet colleagues to become more active on Instagram by creating reels aimed at engaging young audiences.

The move comes after the NEET-UG paper leak controversy sparked widespread student protests, highlighting the growing role of social media, especially Instagram, in influencing political conversations among the youth.

The protests were led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), an online satirical movement that emerged in May this year and has since attracted more than 26 million Instagram followers. Its rapid rise demonstrated how digital platforms can quickly mobilise public opinion, particularly among students.

Modi himself has posted a series of selfie-style Instagram videos in recent days, thanking young people for their suggestions on examination reforms. Having been active on Instagram since 2014, the Prime Minister reportedly gained around one million followers after posting a midnight selfie video during the protests, taking his total follower count to nearly 105 million.

The BJP's official Instagram account, which has around 9.5 million followers, has also intensified its campaign. Recent reels have focused on examination paper leaks, with several posts highlighting alleged cases in Punjab.

Other posts feature clips from Parliament surrounding the introduction of The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, accusing the Opposition of disrupting discussions while asserting that the legislation is aimed at curbing paper leaks and protecting students' interests.

Ministers Join Coordinated Campaign

Following Modi's outreach call, several Union ministers have significantly increased their Instagram activity, signalling what appears to be a coordinated digital campaign around examination reforms.

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi has used the platform extensively to defend the government's response to the NEET paper leak controversy. In one post, he said the government had implemented the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, providing for up to 10 years' imprisonment and heavy fines for those involved in examination fraud.

He said the government was prepared for a "healthy, facts-based debate" in Parliament and claimed that even Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several Congress MPs had supported such a discussion. Joshi blamed the lack of debate on "the ego of one individual" and appealed to everyone to rise above politics to strengthen the examination system.

While Modi's videos were shared by ministers across their Instagram accounts, many who had previously posted infrequently have become much more active over the past week.

Former BJP president and Union Minister J P Nadda has shared videos highlighting meetings with CJP spokespersons on the NEET issue. Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh has posted clips relating to the proposed amendments to the anti-paper leak law and appealed to students to remain patient while maintaining that the government was open to discussions during the protests at Jantar Mantar.

Jitendra Singh's Instagram activity has risen sharply, with multiple posts every day compared to an earlier average of four or five posts a week. Nadda, too, has shifted from infrequent updates to posting several videos daily. Before this recent burst of activity, his previous posts were on July 4 and June 27.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has also stepped up his presence on Instagram, uploading several videos each day centred on the proposed Bill and the examination paper leak issue.

His posts include excerpts from his speeches in Parliament urging political parties to support the legislation, describing paper leaks as a "serious national issue" rather than a matter of party politics. In other videos, he calls the Bill a "historic" and "uncompromising" measure to safeguard students' futures and curb examination malpractice.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has shared videos highlighting the government's commitment to securing justice for students and ensuring that those responsible for examination paper leaks face fast-track courts.

On Sunday, Modi announced the formation of a high-powered task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to recommend reforms aimed at making the examination system leakproof.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has similarly highlighted the government's efforts to tackle examination paper leaks, including provisions for fast-track courts, while urging the Opposition, particularly the Congress, not to politicise the issue and instead participate in the parliamentary debate.

Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi has focused her posts on alleged examination and recruitment paper leaks in Jharkhand. Her recent Instagram content includes videos and graphics carrying the slogan "Hemant Istifa Do".

In one video, she claims the voices of Jharkhand's students are "not reaching Rahul Gandhi's ears", alleges that fresh recruitment scams are surfacing in the state, and demands a CBI investigation into the recruitment process.

Malviya Attacks Opposition

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya has also emerged as one of the party's most active campaigners on Instagram during the anti-paper leak protests.

Referring to videos purportedly from the protests, Malviya claimed they contained slogans demanding the restoration of Article 370, calls for "Azad Kashmir", abuse directed at Hindu deities, the sexualisation of women, and demands for the release of those accused in the Delhi riots. He said that if the videos accurately reflected the events, the movement had "strayed far away" from the legitimate concerns of students.

Malviya also questioned what he described as "different standards for different states", asking why there was outrage over Uttar Pradesh while there was "complete silence" on Punjab and no discussion of an alleged paper leak in Karnataka. He further questioned whether anyone had demanded the resignation of the education ministers in Punjab or Karnataka.

He also claimed that the highest number of reported examination paper leak and examination malpractice cases during the 2025-26 academic year had emerged from INDIA bloc-governed states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Kerala, and Karnataka.

According to Malviya, the BJP-led government had strengthened enforcement through the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act to deter paper leaks and ensure stringent punishment for those involved in examination malpractice.

Meanwhile, the government on Monday introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha proposing amendments to the anti-paper leak law, including stricter punishment of up to 10 years' imprisonment and an Rs 50 lakh fine.

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The legislation was introduced by Jitendra Singh amid Opposition protests demanding the government's response to the police crackdown on students during the CJP-led July 20 march to Parliament.

As the political battle over examination reforms intensifies both inside Parliament and online, the BJP's aggressive Instagram strategy reflects a broader attempt to engage young voters on the platforms where they are most active while turning a contentious issue into a sustained digital campaign.

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