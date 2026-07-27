PM Modi Announces Nandan Nilekani-Led Task Force To Overhaul India's Examination System | IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a high-powered task force, headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, to recommend reforms aimed at making India's examination system more reliable, transparent and technology-driven.

In a video statement posted on X, Modi said the panel would submit a report to the government, based on which "the work to ensure the reliability of upcoming examinations will be done."

"Friends, for the future of students, the government of India is continuously taking several steps. Those who played with the future of students are rotting in jails. We have set up fast-track courts. Tomorrow in parliament too, we are moving forward in the direction of making a new law with strict legal provisions," the prime minister said.

Announcement Follows Protest

The announcement came a day after protests over alleged examination paper leaks, led by the satirical political group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), ended following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Emphasising the need for lasting reforms, Modi said: "But we must think for the future. Our examination system should be reliable, our examination system should be transparent, and our examination system should now have the maximum use of technology.

"Keeping all these things in mind, a decision has been made to form a high-power task force under the leadership of world-renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani, which will focus on examination reform. And at the earliest, the work to ensure the reliability of the upcoming examinations will be done based on its report."

Nilekani's Experience in Digital Governance

Nilekani brings extensive experience in technology-led public initiatives. As a co-founder of the eGov Foundation, he has worked on developing citizen-centric digital platforms to strengthen urban governance and improve service delivery by urban local bodies.

He also served as the founding chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), where he led the implementation of Aadhaar. Another organisation he co-founded, EkStep Foundation, focuses on improving basic literacy and numeracy among children through digital platforms.

A graduate of IIT Bombay, Nilekani has received several honours, including the Padma Bhushan and the Joseph Schumpeter Prize.