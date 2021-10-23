After Mumbai, 'Restaurant on Wheels' being planned at four places by Pune railway division - Know more here

New Delhi: Following Mumbai's iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) footsteps, Pune railway station is all set to have a 'restaurant on wheels', confirmed the officials, as per a report by ZeeNews.

According to officials, the Pune railway division has planned to set it up at Baramati, Chinchwad, Akurdi and Miraj. The 'restaurant on wheels' will provide a unique dining experience inside the coach mounted on rails to the diners.

"Pune railway division has planned to start the facilities at four places – Baramati, Chinchwad, Akurdi and Miraj. The tender has been floated, once it is finalised it will be taken forward," Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson, was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

The Central Railway (CR), earlier on October 18, introduced 'Restaurant on Wheels' at the CSMT in Mumbai. According to the CR, the restaurant has been developed using a discarded rail coach and will become a landmark eatery in this locality.

Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway inspected the ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ placed near PF no. 18, Heritage Gully, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station today. This thematic restaurant will provide Exotic cuisine & Delicious meals to the visitors. pic.twitter.com/igo4CUyYgV — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 18, 2021

Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO, Central Railway, said, "The restaurant will be a fine-dining place offering a unique experience to diners and will accommodate 40 patrons inside the coach with 10 tables. The interior of the restaurant has been decorated in such a way that passengers, as well as the public, can enjoy the experience of dining in a rail-themed setting."

Sutar said that Central Railway was also planning to explore the possibility of opening restaurants on similar lines at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kalyan, Neral, Lonavala and Igatpuri.

Restaurant on wheels at Heritage Gully

Mounted on rails, the restaurant coach is situated at the Heritage Gully, opposite platform no 18 at the CSMT, Sutar said. He also added the Heritage gully has rail artefacts including narrow-gauge locomotives, parts of old printing press etc.

The 'Restaurant on Wheels' is established as per the "Innovative Ideas" catering policy. The venue offers plenty of space besides easy connectivity to the suburbs through the Freeway.

Sutar said that the restaurant will offer cuisine from various regions in India, continental among others and will host the passengers and the general public as well. The railway has roped in a contractor for running this restaurant, Sutar said, further informing the dining rates and the menu will be determined by the licensee in accordance with the market rates approved by the Railways.

The contractor, M/s Dinesh Singh Tomar Catering Services, said they have been permitted to keep this restaurant open at all times. They are also planning to keep seating outside the coach to accommodate more patrons.

The caterers have also tied up with App-based food delivery services to enable people to order food any time of the day or night while other restaurants in the city remain closed. The contractor said the prices on the menu won’t change even if someone orders at night.

The contractor said a mini cafe has also been designed for people who prefer takeaways. The contractor confirmed a one-year contract, which is extendable to second year with license fees of Rs 42.56 lakh per annum paid to the Central Railway.

With Agencies Input

